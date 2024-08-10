Paris Olympics 2024: Reetika Hooda Loses Quarter-Final Bout

Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda lost a close quarter-final bout against Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan in the women's 76 kg freestyle category at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The wrestlers were locked 1-1 after six minutes of defensive wrestling but Kyzy won, having logged home the last equalising point as per rules.

Both wrestlers played a defensive game and the solitary point each was scored through passivity across the two periods.

Hooda will now wait for Kyzy to enter the final which will give her a shot at competing in the repechage round.

If she doesn't then India's Paris Games campaign will end with six medals and without a gold. Earlier, hooda had beat Bernadett Nagy of Hungary 12-2 in the pre-quarterfinals.

(With inputs from PTI).