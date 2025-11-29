Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch PAK Tri Series 2025 Final Live On TV And Online
PAK vs SL Live Streaming: Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to battle out an intense clash for the triangular series final in Rawalpindi on Saturday, Nov. 29.
PAK vs SL Tri Series Final: Despite Zimbabwe showing impressive spirit and fight throughout, subcontinental giants Pakistan and Sri Lanka managed to secure their place in the T20I tri-series final. The two Asian powerhouses will clash for the title honours on Saturday, Nov. 29, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which is expected to be packed to its full capacity for the summit clash.
The Sri Lankans, who kicked off the series on an embarrassing note and lost the first-round fixture against the Zimbabweans, scripted a magnificent turnaround by winning their last two games. They won a must-win encounter versus the African giantkillers and then managed to also make amends against the Pakistanis, beating them by six runs on Thursday, Nov. 27.
Despite a close loss in their last game, Salman Agha's Pakistan has been the most dominant side in the competition. They defeated the Zimbabweans twice in the initial stage and almost finished with a clean slate against the Lankan Lions, losing the second-round clash in the 20th over.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series Final: Date, Time And Venue
The T20I tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 29, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series Final: Squads
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Pavan Rathnayake, Eshan Malinga
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series Final: Live Streaming Details
While no live television broadcast will be available for the tri-series final on Indian shores, cricket fans based here can stream the exciting clash live via the Sports TV YouTube channel.
Expect a humdinger of a contest as Pakistan and Sri Lanka play out an intense finale in Rawalpindi.