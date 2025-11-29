Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch PAK Tri Series 2025 Final Live On TV And Online

PAK vs SL Tri Series Final: Despite Zimbabwe showing impressive spirit and fight throughout, subcontinental giants Pakistan and Sri Lanka managed to secure their place in the T20I tri-series final. The two Asian powerhouses will clash for the title honours on Saturday, Nov. 29, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which is expected to be packed to its full capacity for the summit clash.

The Sri Lankans, who kicked off the series on an embarrassing note and lost the first-round fixture against the Zimbabweans, scripted a magnificent turnaround by winning their last two games. They won a must-win encounter versus the African giantkillers and then managed to also make amends against the Pakistanis, beating them by six runs on Thursday, Nov. 27.

Despite a close loss in their last game, Salman Agha's Pakistan has been the most dominant side in the competition. They defeated the Zimbabweans twice in the initial stage and almost finished with a clean slate against the Lankan Lions, losing the second-round clash in the 20th over.