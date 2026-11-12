Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final

Defending champions Pakistan U19 will take on Bangladesh U19 in the first semi-final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 on Thursday, November 12. Both teams will be looking to secure a place in the final as the tournament moves into its knockout stage.

Pakistan have been unbeaten in the competition so far, winning all three of their Group A matches to finish at the top of the table.

Led by Farhan Yousaf, Pakistan began their campaign with a nine-wicket victory over the UAE before defeating India by three wickets. They then completed their group-stage campaign with a 101-run win over Nepal.

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Bangladesh, meanwhile, finished second in Group B with two wins from three matches. They defeated Sri Lanka by 45 runs and Malaysia by 205 runs but lost their opening match against Afghanistan by 113 runs.

The two teams will meet again in the semi-final after facing each other in the previous edition's final. Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in that title clash, with Sameer Minhas scoring an unbeaten 69 and Abdul Subhan taking four wickets.

Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19: Date And Time

The Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 semi-final will be played on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The match will begin at 10:30 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 10 AM IST.

Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19: Venue

The semi-final will take place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat, Oman.

Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19: Live Telecast

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup semi-final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19: Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh semi-final will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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Pakistan U19: Squad

Pakistan U19 Squad: Farhan Yousaf (captain), Abdul Qadir, Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor, Hasnain Abbas Dar, Hayam Khan, Huzaifa Ahsan, Jahangir Bilal, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah and Usman Khan.

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