Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

New Zealand vs South Africa T20I Series 2026: Date, Time, Venues, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming And More

Mitchell Santner has been named captain for New Zealand's opening three matches in the five-game T20I series against South Africa at home.

Read Time: 3 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
New Zealand vs South Africa T20I Series 2026: Date, Time, Venues, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming And More
Photo source: X/@ProteasMenCSA

New Zealand endured yet another agonising defeat in a major ICC final after going down to India in the summit clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The hosts dominated proceedings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, cruising to a commanding 96-run victory. However, the Kiwis did not have much to recover as they hosting South Africa for a five-match T20I series. The tour is scheduled from March 15 to 25.

Meanwhile, South Africa made it to the semifinal of the 2026 T20I World Cup, where they were shown the exit door by the Black Caps. 

New Zealand have unveiled an 18-member squad for their T20I series against South Africa. Actually, they have announced two squads, allowing the management to rotate players after the physically taxing T20 World Cup.

Mitchell Santner has been named captain for New Zealand's opening three matches in the five-game T20I series against South Africa at home. Test skipper Tom Latham will then take over the leadership role for the final two fixtures.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj will captain South Africa against the Kiwis.

The series got underway on Sunday at Bay Oval in Tauranga. Each fixture will be staged as a double-header, with both the men's and women's teams from the two nations taking the field on the same day.

“Eight members of the T20 World Cup squad, plus a brand new face, feature in our squads for the T20I doubleheaders against South Africa starting at Bay Oval on Sunday,” New Zealand cricket's official Instagram account posted. 

New Zealand vs South Africa Series 2026: Full Schedule

Here's the full schedule of South Africa's tour of New Zealand:

DateTime (IST)Venue
March 1511:45 a.m.Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
March 1711:45 a.m.Seddon Park, Hamilton
March 2011:45 a.m.Eden Park, Auckland
March 2211:45 a.m.Sky Stadium, Wellington
March 2511:45 a.m.Hagley Oval, Christchurch

New Zealand vs South Africa: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs South Africa T20I series will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

New Zealand vs South Africa: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the livestream of the New Zealand vs South Africa T20I series on the SonyLIV app and website.

New Zealand vs South Africa: Squads

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Katene Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham (wk), Jayden Lennox, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi.

South Africa: Keshav Maharaj (C), Ottneil Baartman, Eathan Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Nqobani Mokoena, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

No End To Iran War: Trump Says Terms Not 'Good Enough Yet' For Ceasefire

No End To Iran War: Trump Says Terms Not 'Good Enough Yet' For Ceasefire

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source