New Zealand vs South Africa T20I Series 2026: Date, Time, Venues, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming And More

New Zealand endured yet another agonising defeat in a major ICC final after going down to India in the summit clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The hosts dominated proceedings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, cruising to a commanding 96-run victory. However, the Kiwis did not have much to recover as they hosting South Africa for a five-match T20I series. The tour is scheduled from March 15 to 25.

No slowing down in the world of T20Is! ????



The Kiwis welcome the Rainbow Nation for a thrilling T20I series. ???????? ???? ????????



Who will have the final say? ???? #SonySportsNetwork #NZvRSA pic.twitter.com/PWxhYQSLy7 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 10, 2026

Meanwhile, South Africa made it to the semifinal of the 2026 T20I World Cup, where they were shown the exit door by the Black Caps.

New Zealand have unveiled an 18-member squad for their T20I series against South Africa. Actually, they have announced two squads, allowing the management to rotate players after the physically taxing T20 World Cup.

Mitchell Santner has been named captain for New Zealand's opening three matches in the five-game T20I series against South Africa at home. Test skipper Tom Latham will then take over the leadership role for the final two fixtures.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj will captain South Africa against the Kiwis.

The series got underway on Sunday at Bay Oval in Tauranga. Each fixture will be staged as a double-header, with both the men's and women's teams from the two nations taking the field on the same day.

“Eight members of the T20 World Cup squad, plus a brand new face, feature in our squads for the T20I doubleheaders against South Africa starting at Bay Oval on Sunday,” New Zealand cricket's official Instagram account posted.

New Zealand vs South Africa Series 2026: Full Schedule

Here's the full schedule of South Africa's tour of New Zealand:

Date Time (IST) Venue March 15 11:45 a.m. Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui March 17 11:45 a.m. Seddon Park, Hamilton March 20 11:45 a.m. Eden Park, Auckland March 22 11:45 a.m. Sky Stadium, Wellington March 25 11:45 a.m. Hagley Oval, Christchurch

New Zealand vs South Africa: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs South Africa T20I series will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

New Zealand vs South Africa: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the livestream of the New Zealand vs South Africa T20I series on the SonyLIV app and website.

New Zealand vs South Africa: Squads

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Katene Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham (wk), Jayden Lennox, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi.

South Africa: Keshav Maharaj (C), Ottneil Baartman, Eathan Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Nqobani Mokoena, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith.

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