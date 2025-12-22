Messi's India Tour Earnings Revealed: Organiser Shares Details

The organiser of Lionel Messi’s India visit has told investigators that the football superstar was paid Rs 89 crore, with the total expenditure for the entire tour touching Rs 100 crore.

Satadru Dutta, the arrested organiser of the Messi event held in Kolkata on Dec. 13, made the disclosure during his grilling on Dec. 19 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). According to investigators, Rs 11 crore from the total amount was paid as tax to the Indian government. A PTI report, citing sources, mentioned that 30% of the funds were raised through sponsors, while another 30% came from ticket sales.

SIT officials also found over Rs 20 crore in Dutta’s frozen bank accounts. On Dec. 19, following raids at Dutta’s residence, the officers seized several documents, the report added.

An officer said Dutta claimed the amount in his bank account was money earned from ticket sales for the Messi events in Kolkata and Hyderabad, as well as contributions from sponsors.