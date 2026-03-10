Legends League Cricket 2026: Date, Timings, Venues, Teams, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming And More

The 2026 edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) is set to bring several iconic cricketers back into competitive action, offering fans a chance to relive the magic of the sport's past stars. The tournament is scheduled to begin on March 11 and will run until March 27. Fixtures will be staged across a number of venues in India, with six teams competing for the title before the event culminates in a high-stakes final.

Past seasons have featured a host of renowned cricketers such as Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik and Ross Taylor, underlining the league's standing as a leading showcase for the sport's legendary figures.

In the previous season's title clash, Southern Super Stars took on Konark Suryas Odisha in a closely fought contest for the championship. The match was eventually decided in a Super Over, where Southern Super Stars held their nerve to secure the trophy.

Legends League Cricket 2026: Schedule

The full schedule of the Legends League Cricket is provided below.

Date Match Venue Time March 11 Mumbai Spartans vs India Captains Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Haldwani 6:30 p.m. March 12 Royal Riders Punjab vs India Tigers Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Haldwani 6:30 p.m. March 13 Konark Suryas Odisha vs Southern Super Stars Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, Coimbatore 6:30 p.m. March 14 Mumbai Spartans vs India Tigers Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Haldwani 6:30 p.m. March 15 Konark Suryas Odisha vs Royal Riders Punjab Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, Coimbatore 6:30 p.m. March 16 India Captains vs Southern Super Stars Gandhi Sports Complex Ground, Amritsar 2 p.m. March 17 Royal Riders Punjab vs Southern Super Stars Gandhi Sports Complex Ground, Amritsar 2 p.m. March 17 Mumbai Spartans vs Konark Suryas Odisha Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior 6:30 p.m. March 18 India Captains vs India Tigers Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, Coimbatore 6:30 p.m. March 19 Mumbai Spartans vs Southern Super Stars Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior 6:30 p.m. March 20 Konark Suryas Odisha vs India Tigers Gandhi Sports Complex Ground, Amritsar 2 p.m. March 21 India Captains vs Royal Riders Punjab Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior 6:30 p.m. March 22 Southern Super Stars vs India Tigers Gandhi Sports Complex Ground, Amritsar 2 p.m. March 22 Konark Suryas Odisha vs India Captains Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior 6:30 p.m. March 23 Mumbai Spartans vs Royal Riders Punjab Gandhi Sports Complex Ground, Amritsar 2 p.m. March 24 Qualifier 1 (Rank 1 vs Rank 2) TBD 6:30 p.m. March 25 Eliminator (Rank 3 vs Rank 4) TBD 6:30 p.m. March 26 Qualifier 2 (Loser Q1 vs Winner Eliminator) TBD 6:30 p.m. March 27 Final (Winner Q1 vs Winner Q2) TBD 6:30 p.m.

Legends League Cricket 2026: Live Telecast

Legends League Cricket 2026 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Legends League Cricket 2026: Live Streaming

The live stream of the Legends League Cricket 2026 will be available on FanCode.

Legends League Cricket 2026: Squads

India Captains: Irfan Pathan, Hashim Amla, Lahiru Thirimanne, Hamilton Masakadza, Parvinder Awana, Asela Gunaratne, Iqbal Abdullah, Shreevats Goswami, Diwesh Pathania, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Abhishek Sakuja, Priyank Panchal, Kuldeep Hooda, Robin Bist, Rajesh Bishnoi, Sheldon Jackson.

Royal Riders Punjab: Cheteshwar Pujara, Thisara Perera, Rishi Dhawan, Angelo Perera, Chaturanga De Silva, Trevon Griffith, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asghar Afghan, Mark Deyal, William Perkins, Anureet Singh, Farman Ahmed, Ayaan Khan, M.S Shahzad, Pawan Suyal, Sarul Kanwar, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shinwari.

Konark Suryas Odisha: R Ashwin, Ben Dunk, Ross Taylor, Piyush Chawla, Chandrapal Hemraj, Miguel Cummins, Jermaine Blackwood, Lasith Lakshan, Kennar Lewis, Jesal Karia, Rayad Emrit, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Surain Thakar, Akshay Wakhre, Imtiaz Ahmad, Vikas Tokas, Monu Kumar, Rituraj Rajeev Singh, Junaid Siddiqui, Malinda Pushpakumara, Chirag Gandhi.

India Tigers: Chris Gayle, Robin Uthappa, Tilakratne Dilshan, Pawan Negi, Amitoze Singh, Akalanka Ganegama, Samit Patel, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ambati Rayudu, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Kuldeep Hooda, Thilan Thushara, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shadab Jakati, Abu Nechim, Kirk Edwards, Kamau Leverock, Sumit Singh, Amit Paunikar.

Southern Super Stars: Harbhajan Singh, Martin Guptill, Dinesh Karthik, Saurabh Tiwary, Dilshan Munaweera, Waqarullah Ishaq, Hamid Hassan, Sarabjit Ladda, Sidharth Trivedi, Rahul Yadav, Sudeep Tyagi.

Mumbai Spartans: Suresh Raina, Carlos Brathwaite, S Sreesanth, Manan Sharma, Chadwick Walton, Isuru Udana, Bipul Sharma, Shoaib Khan, Bharath Chipli, Amit Verma, Subodh Bati, KC Cariappa, Asad Pathan, Faiz Fazal, Ishwar Choudhury, Jaykishan Kolsawala.

