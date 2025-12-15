IPL Auction 2026: Date, Time, Players' List With Price, Live Streaming Details And More

IPL 2026 Auction: The mini auction for the 2026 Indian Premier League will be held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Dec. 16. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and nine other IPL franchises will look to fill 77 slots from 350 shortlisted players. Having a total purse of Rs 237.55 crore for the auction, teams will aim to further fine-tune their squads by signing on some quality players.

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be heading to the Abu Dhabi IPL auction with the highest purse of Rs 64.30 crore following the trade and release phase. Chennai Super Kings (Rs 43.4 crore), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 25.50 crore), Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 22.95 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 21.8 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 16.50 crore) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Rs 16.40 crore) are next on the list.

Gujarat Titans (Rs 12.90 crore) and Punjab Kings (Rs 11.50 crore) will also enter the bidding room with their varied purchasing power. Five-time winners Mumbai Indians will be the least active side at the mini-auction, left with a budget of only Rs 2.75 crore.