IPL Auction 2026: Date, Time, Players' List With Price, Live Streaming Details And More
The IPL 2026 mini-auction will be held in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 16, with a total of 350 players in the auction pool.
IPL 2026 Auction: The mini auction for the 2026 Indian Premier League will be held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Dec. 16. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and nine other IPL franchises will look to fill 77 slots from 350 shortlisted players. Having a total purse of Rs 237.55 crore for the auction, teams will aim to further fine-tune their squads by signing on some quality players.
Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be heading to the Abu Dhabi IPL auction with the highest purse of Rs 64.30 crore following the trade and release phase. Chennai Super Kings (Rs 43.4 crore), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 25.50 crore), Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 22.95 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 21.8 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 16.50 crore) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Rs 16.40 crore) are next on the list.
Gujarat Titans (Rs 12.90 crore) and Punjab Kings (Rs 11.50 crore) will also enter the bidding room with their varied purchasing power. Five-time winners Mumbai Indians will be the least active side at the mini-auction, left with a budget of only Rs 2.75 crore.
IPL Auction 2026: Date And Time
The IPL 2026 mini-auction will be held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Dec. 16. The event will start at 2:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.
IPL Auction 2026: Key Players To Watch Out For
Teams will also be looking to cover the 31 overseas slots remaining in their respective squads with the players in the auction pool. The goal will be to address specific areas of their games and enter the IPL 2026 with the best possible playing contingent.
Each franchise is required to have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players in the squad, including no more than eight overseas stars. Since the Right to Match (RTM) card is not available for the mini auction, teams will have to operate smartly with their choices, given the restricted budgets.
Cameron Green, Prithvi Shaw, Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingstone, Ravi Bishnoi, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, and Quinton de Kock are some of the key players these franchises would've earmarked for their bids.
IPL 2026 Auction: Players' List With Price
IPL Auction 2026: Live Streaming Details
The mini auction for the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website. Fans can also follow the event via live television broadcast on Star Sports Network.