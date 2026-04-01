IPL 2026 Points Table: Miller's Costly Miscalculation Denies DC Highest-Ever IPL Run Chase In 1-Run Loss To GT

Delhi Capitals (DC) were denied what would have been their highest-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) run chase after a costly miscalculation from David Miller resulted in a one-run defeat to Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 8.

Chasing 211, DC needed 13 off the final over from Prasidh Krishna. Miller, who had already shifted momentum with a 23-run assault in the 19th over against Mohammed Siraj, brought the equation down to two runs off the last two balls with a maximum off the 4th delivery. What followed was pure chaos and a costly misjudgement from Miller.

Miller pulled the 5th delivery to deep square leg and denied the single that would've leveled the scores and left DC needing just one run off the final delivery with Kuldeep Yadav on strike.

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Krishna sent down an accurate bouncer on the final delivery that whizzed past the helmet as Miller missed with the pull. The South African pushed for a rushed single, but Kuldeep couldn't make it in time with Jos Buttler hitting the stumps with a direct-hit to seal a thrilling 1-run victory.

Miller (41*) looked visibly distraught after the game, having returned to the crease after retiring hurt with a bruised finger to almost rescue Delhi. The Capitals needed 51 off the final 20 balls when Miller returned to the crease in the 17th over.

The result also meant Rahul's effort of 92 from 52 balls was in vain as GT grabbed their first win of the season to leap from ninth to sixth spot on the table.

Earlier in the game, Axar Patel won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first in Delhi.

GT got off to a strong start with three of their top four batters registering half centuries. Captain Shubman Gill was the highest scorer with 70 off 45 balls.

Jos Buttler hit five maximums during his 52-run innings to become the first non-West Indies batter to hit 600 T20 sixes while Washington Sundar added 55 off 32 balls to power GT to 210/4.

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Here's a look at how the IPL 2026 Points Table looks after DC vs GT.

Teams Matches Played Wins Losses No Results Points Net Run Rate Rajasthan Royals (RR) 3 3 0 0 6 2.403 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 3 2 0 1 5 0.637 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 2 2 0 0 4 2.501 Delhi Capitals (DC) 3 2 1 0 4 0.811 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 3 1 2 0 2 0.275 Gujarat Titans (GT) 3 1 2 0 2 -0.27 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 2 1 1 0 2 -0.542 Mumbai Indians (MI) 3 1 2 0 2 -0.715 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3 0 2 1 1 -1.964 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 3 0 3 0 0 -2.517

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