IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green Crosses Rs 25 Crore Mark, Becomes Third-Highest Buy Ever — Check List
With this, Green joins the elite list of the most expensive buys in the history of the IPL tournament and the third most expensive IPL buy ever, behind Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for record-breaking Rs 25.2 crore after bidding war at the Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction 2026 in Abu Dhabi.
Green surpassed compatriot Mitchell Starc Rs 24.75 crore to become the most expensive overseas buy at an IPL auction. This was after KKR and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were involved in an intense bidding war for him before the latter emerged winner.
Green, who previously turned up for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has so far played 29 matches in the IPL to aggregate 707 runs and take 16 wickets.
The mini-auction for IPL 2026 is held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday with three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders coming in with the biggest purse.
Most Expensive Buys In The IPL
Here are the other most expensive buys in the IPL:
1. Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant became the headline grabber at the IPL 2025 auction, when Lucknow Super Giants went all-in and snapped him up for a record Rs 27.00 crore.
2. Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer wasn’t far behind in IPL 2025, with Punjab Kings paying Rs 26.75 crore to lock him in.
3. Cameron Green
Cameron Green turned into the big overseas jackpot at the IPL 2026 auction, as KKR secured him for Rs 25.20 crore after intense bidding between KKR and CSK.
4. Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc made history at the IPL 2024 auction, when KKR paid Rs 24.75 crore for the left-arm quick.
5. Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer was one of the eye-popping Indian buys at the IPL 2025 auction, with KKR shelling out Rs 23.75 crore to bring him in.
6. Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins was a marquee name at the IPL 2024 auction, and Sunrisers Hyderabad landed him for Rs 20.50 crore.
The 19th Indian Premier League will be held from March 26 to May 31, 2026.