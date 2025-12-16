IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green Crosses Rs 25 Crore Mark, Becomes Third-Highest Buy Ever — Check List

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for record-breaking Rs 25.2 crore after bidding war at the Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

With this, Green joins the elite list of the most expensive buys in the history of the IPL tournament and the third most expensive IPL buy ever, behind Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

Green surpassed compatriot Mitchell Starc Rs 24.75 crore to become the most expensive overseas buy at an IPL auction. This was after KKR and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were involved in an intense bidding war for him before the latter emerged winner.

Green, who previously turned up for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has so far played 29 matches in the IPL to aggregate 707 runs and take 16 wickets.

The mini-auction for IPL 2026 is held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday with three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders coming in with the biggest purse.