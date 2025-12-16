IPL 2026 Auction Live: Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer Set To Invite Big Bids? Check Purse For All Teams

With a purse of Rs 64.3 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders will effectively control the auction and it will be interesting to see whether Abhishek Nayar and co. go after Cameron Green.

Having released Andre Russell, KKR desperately needs a star all-rounder in the team. But they also need a long-term captain, a reliable wicketkeeper and a fast bowler.

It won't be surprising to see KKR going after Green, Matheesa Pathirana and Jamie Smith while the team may also look to bring back Venkatesh Iyer.