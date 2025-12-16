IPL 2026 Auction Live: Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer Set To Invite Big Bids? Check Purse For All Teams

Business NewsSportsIPL 2026 Auction Live: Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer Set To Invite Big Bids? Check Purse For All Teams
The stage is set for the IPL 2026 Mini Auction, While the "Mini" tag suggests small tweaks, the stakes remain massive as 10 franchises battle to fill just 77 available slots (31 overseas) with a combined purse of Rs 237.55 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders lead the hunt with a massive Rs 64.3 crore war chest, while Mumbai Indians must be thrifty with just Rs 2.75 crore. With no Right-to-Match (RTM) cards and a new salary cap for overseas stars, expect some smart buys. Let the bidding begin!
IPL 2026 Mini Auction Live: KKR In Focus

With a purse of Rs 64.3 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders will effectively control the auction and it will be interesting to see whether Abhishek Nayar and co. go after Cameron Green.

Having released Andre Russell, KKR desperately needs a star all-rounder in the team. But they also need a long-term captain, a reliable wicketkeeper and a fast bowler.

It won't be surprising to see KKR going after Green, Matheesa Pathirana and Jamie Smith while the team may also look to bring back Venkatesh Iyer.


IPL 2026 Mini Auction Live: When Will It Start?

The 2026 Mini IPL Auction is slated to today at 2:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST).


IPL 2026 Mini Auction Live: Team Size And Overseas Players

CSK: 9 (4 overseas)

Delhi Capitals 8 (5 overseas)

Gujarat Titans: 5 (4 overseas)

Kolkata Knight Riders: 13 (6 overseas)

Lucknow Super Giants: 6 (4 overseas)

Mumbai Indians: 5 (1 overseas)

Punjab Kings: 4 (2 overseas)

Rajasthan Royals: 9 (1 overseas)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 8 (2 overseas)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10 (2 overseas)


IPL 2026 Mini Auction Live: Purse Left For All Teams

Remaining purse for each team:

Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 64.3 crore

Chennai Super Kings - Rs 43.4 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 25.5 crore

Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 22.95 crore

Delhi Capitals - Rs 21.8 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 16.4 crore

Rajasthan Royals - Rs 16.05 crore

Gujarat Titans - Rs 12.9 crore

Punjab Kings - Rs 11.5 crore


IPL 2026 Mini Auction Live: Hello & Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the NDTV Profit liveblog. I am Anas, here to take you through the day's action before handing it over to my good friend, Hemarghya later in the day. It promises to be an exciting evening, with all eyes on Cameron Green.

Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingston, Ravi Bishnoi are some of the other key players in focus, as teams looks to maximise their strength heading into IPL 2026.


