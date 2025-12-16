IPL 2026 Auction Live: Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer Set To Invite Big Bids? Check Purse For All Teams
- Oldest First
IPL 2026 Mini Auction Live: KKR In Focus
With a purse of Rs 64.3 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders will effectively control the auction and it will be interesting to see whether Abhishek Nayar and co. go after Cameron Green.
Having released Andre Russell, KKR desperately needs a star all-rounder in the team. But they also need a long-term captain, a reliable wicketkeeper and a fast bowler.
It won't be surprising to see KKR going after Green, Matheesa Pathirana and Jamie Smith while the team may also look to bring back Venkatesh Iyer.
IPL 2026 Mini Auction Live: When Will It Start?
The 2026 Mini IPL Auction is slated to today at 2:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST).
IPL 2026 Mini Auction Live: Team Size And Overseas Players
CSK: 9 (4 overseas)
Delhi Capitals 8 (5 overseas)
Gujarat Titans: 5 (4 overseas)
Kolkata Knight Riders: 13 (6 overseas)
Lucknow Super Giants: 6 (4 overseas)
Mumbai Indians: 5 (1 overseas)
Punjab Kings: 4 (2 overseas)
Rajasthan Royals: 9 (1 overseas)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 8 (2 overseas)
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10 (2 overseas)
IPL 2026 Mini Auction Live: Purse Left For All Teams
Remaining purse for each team:
Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 64.3 crore
Chennai Super Kings - Rs 43.4 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 25.5 crore
Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 22.95 crore
Delhi Capitals - Rs 21.8 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 16.4 crore
Rajasthan Royals - Rs 16.05 crore
Gujarat Titans - Rs 12.9 crore
Punjab Kings - Rs 11.5 crore
IPL 2026 Mini Auction Live: Hello & Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the NDTV Profit liveblog. I am Anas, here to take you through the day's action before handing it over to my good friend, Hemarghya later in the day. It promises to be an exciting evening, with all eyes on Cameron Green.
Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingston, Ravi Bishnoi are some of the other key players in focus, as teams looks to maximise their strength heading into IPL 2026.