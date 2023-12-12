IPL 2024 Auction: Players List With Price, Stats, Number Of Slots Available And Other Details

The BCCI on Monday unveiled the roster for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Player Auction. 333 cricketers are scheduled to go under the gavel in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 19.

Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 players are from associate nations. The total number of capped players are 116, uncapped players are 215 and 2 from associate nations.

A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players, the BCCI said in a statement.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 23 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 13 players are on the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

The Auction will start at 1 PM Local time (Dubai) – 2:30 PM IST.

Seamers Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur along with veteran pacer Umesh Yadav are the three Indian capped players who are in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore.

According to a PTI report, the IPL Governing Council handed the franchise a list of 1166 and after all the franchises gave their wish-list, it was pruned to 333. The 10 franchises can collectively spent up to Rs 262.95 crore.

Australians will once again be in demand although the likes of World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins, final hero Travis Head, keeper Jos Inglis, star pacer Mitchell Starc are all in the Rs 2 crore category.

Someone, on whom all eyes will be trained is New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, who has a modest base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Among the South African players, who could attract attention are pacer Gerald Coetzee and batter Rassie van der Dussen.

There is Wanindu Hasaranga at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, back in the auction pool along with teammate and find of the World Cup, Dilshan Madushanka, who can attract some handsome bids.

The usual suspects like Shivam Mavi, Kartik Tyagi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, all young pacers, who believe in plying their trade from IPL to IPL, are priced between Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh.