India vs Syria Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SYR AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match Live?
The IND vs SYR match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar's Al Khor from 5 PM IST onwards.
Indian men's football team will face Syria in a do-or-die game of AFC Asian Cup football tournament on Tuesday.
Winless, and pointless, after losing two group matches, India need nothing more than a win to keep alive their faint hopes of making the knockout stage.
2024 AFC Asian Cup: India vs Syria Live Telecast Details
The India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup Group B match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 channel.
AFC Asian Cup 2024: India vs Syria Live Streaming Details
JioCinema will live stream the India vs Syria football match on its app and website.
India vs Syria: What To Look Out For
India is currently at the bottom of Group B after facing defeats in their initial two matches against Australia (0-2) and Uzbekistan (0-3). India must get three points against Syria to secure the third spot and hope for the results in the other groups to go in their favour.
Syria, who secured a draw against Uzbekistan in their opening match, currently holds the upper hand in the competition for the third spot in the group.
India vs Syria: Head to Head
Syria are currently ranked at 91st in the FIFA chart, 11 places above India (102nd) but a victory is not impossible for the Igor Stimac-coached side as they had won in the past -- in 2007, 2009 and 2012 Nehru Cup tournaments.
The last time the two sides met, the match ended in a 1-1 draw in the 2019 Intercontinental Cup in Ahmedabad, and Stimac was also in charge of the Indian team then.
If India wins against Syria, they will finish third in Group B but even that will not guarantee them a place in the round of 16. With a goal difference of minus five, the deciding factor if teams are tied on points - after two matches, it may be difficult for India to be one of the four third-placed teams out of six to progress to the knockout stage.
The last group matches will be held on Thursday (Group E and F) and India will have to wait till then to know their fate even if they beat Syria on Tuesday.
(With PTI inputs)