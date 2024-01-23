India vs Syria Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SYR AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match Live?

NDTV ProfitSportsIndia vs Syria Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SYR AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match Live?
The IND vs SYR match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar's Al Khor from 5 PM IST onwards.

23 Jan 2024, 02:37 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: X/@IndianFootball</p></div>
Image Source: X/@IndianFootball

Indian men's football team will face Syria in a do-or-die game of AFC Asian Cup football tournament on Tuesday.

Winless, and pointless, after losing two group matches, India need nothing more than a win to keep alive their faint hopes of making the knockout stage.

2024 AFC Asian Cup: India vs Syria Live Telecast Details

The India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup Group B match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 channel.

AFC Asian Cup 2024: India vs Syria Live Streaming Details

JioCinema will live stream the India vs Syria football match on its app and website.

India vs Syria: What To Look Out For

India is currently at the bottom of Group B after facing defeats in their initial two matches against Australia (0-2) and Uzbekistan (0-3). India must get three points against Syria to secure the third spot and hope for the results in the other groups to go in their favour.

Syria, who secured a draw against Uzbekistan in their opening match, currently holds the upper hand in the competition for the third spot in the group.

India vs Syria: Head to Head

Syria are currently ranked at 91st in the FIFA chart, 11 places above India (102nd) but a victory is not impossible for the Igor Stimac-coached side as they had won in the past -- in 2007, 2009 and 2012 Nehru Cup tournaments.

The last time the two sides met, the match ended in a 1-1 draw in the 2019 Intercontinental Cup in Ahmedabad, and Stimac was also in charge of the Indian team then.

If India wins against Syria, they will finish third in Group B but even that will not guarantee them a place in the round of 16. With a goal difference of minus five, the deciding factor if teams are tied on points - after two matches, it may be difficult for India to be one of the four third-placed teams out of six to progress to the knockout stage.

The last group matches will be held on Thursday (Group E and F) and India will have to wait till then to know their fate even if they beat Syria on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)

