India vs South Africa T20I Series 2023: Date, Time, Venues, Schedule, Live Streaming, Squads And More
The South Africa series is the last big international T20 series that India play before the ICC T20 World Cup next year.
A young Indian outfit will be asked tough questions, answers to which might not be readily available when it faces a sturdy South African side in a three-match T20 International series.
With injured skipper Hardik Pandya out till the start of IPL, lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah taking a break and not much clarity over Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's T20 future ahead of the World Cup in June, one wouldn't be able to read much into either success or failure of the team in South Africa.
A clearer picture of India's core for the T20 showpiece would only emerge after a month of IPL, with form and fitness at that point being the criteria for selection.
Suryakumar Yadav led side beat Australia 4-1 on fabulous batting tracks at home but even the most partisan Indian fan would agree that there was so much less at stake in a series that was held within 72 hours of the World Cup.
Australia's core bowling attack was rested and some of the seniors were so tired that they left for home after the third game, having spent almost nine weeks in India.
The South Africa series in that context is the last big international T20 series that India play followed by one against Afghanistan in mid-January.
Even with their pace bowling mainstays, Kagiso Rabada (rested) and Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi injured, the Proteas at home will be more than a handful.
India vs South Africa T20I Series 2023: Date And Time
The India vs South Africa T20I series will begin on Sunday, December 10 in Durban and conclude on Thursday, December 14 in Johannesburg. All the matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.
India vs South Africa T20I Series 2023: Venues
Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, St George’s Park in Gqeberha and Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg are the three venues for the upcoming India vs South Africa T20I series.
India vs South Africa T20I Series 2023: Schedule
India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Sunday, December 10, Durban
India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Tuesday, December 12, Gqeberha
India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Thursday, December 14, Johannesburg
India vs South Africa T20I Series 2023: Live Streaming
The India vs South Africa T20I series will be telecast live on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar's app and website.
India's T20I Squad vs South Africa
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.
South Africa's T20I Squad For India Series
Aiden Markram (C), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (For 1st and 2nd T20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (For 1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs and Lizaad Williams.
