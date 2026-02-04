India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC U19 World Cup Semi Final Match Live On TV And Online

India and Afghanistan will meet in the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final on Wednesday. India, who have been unbeaten in the tournament, will eye to keep up with their momentum in the crucial game. India are the most successful team in the history of the event, having annexed the title five times (2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, 2022), followed by Australia, who have won the trophy four times.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, have produced one of their strongest Under-19 World Cup campaigns in recent years. Their only loss so far has come against Sri Lanka. Having lost in the semi-finals in 2018 and 2022, they will now be looking to go one step further and reach their first final in the competition. A win will also mark Afghanistan's first final appearance at a major global tournament at any level of the sport.

This is the second semi-final of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026. The first semi-final was played between England and Australia, wherin the former beat the latter by 27 runs to book their place in the final.

⁠India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Date And Time

The semi-final of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup between India and Afghanistan will be played today (Feb. 4, 2026). The match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., IST.

⁠India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Venue

The ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and Afghanistan will take place at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Squads: Check Complete List Of Players For All 20 Teams

⁠India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Live Telecast

Live television coverage of the ⁠India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup Semi-Final match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

⁠India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup Semi-Final: Live Streaming

Fans in India can live stream the India vs Afghanistan ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 semi-final on the JioHotstar app and website.

⁠India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup Semi-Final: Squads

India: Ayush Mhatre (C), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi.

Afghanistan: Mahboob Khan (C), Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Khan, Uzairullah Niazai, Aziz Mia Khil, Nazif Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Nooristani, Abdul Aziz, Salam Khan, Wahid Zadran, Zaitullah Shaheen, Rohullah Arab, Aqil Khan Obaid. Reserves: Aqil Khan, Fahim Qasemi, Izat Noor.

Comprehensive Budget 2026 coverage, LIVE TV analysis, Stock Market and Industry reactions, Income Tax changes and Latest News on NDTV Profit.