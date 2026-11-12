India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final

India Under-19 will take on Afghanistan in the semi-final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 on Thursday, November 12, with a place in the final at stake.

Lakshya Raichandani led side will head into the knockout fixture after finishing second in Group A. The team registered wins against Nepal and the UAE but suffered a defeat against Pakistan.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, topped Group B and will look to continue its unbeaten run in the tournament.

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India will rely heavily on opener Aaryavir Sehwag, who has been among the standout performers in the competition. He has scored 252 runs in three innings and currently leads the tournament's run charts.

His most recent performance was a 160-run knock off 168 balls against the UAE, which helped India secure a 70-run victory.

India have won the Under-19 Asia Cup eight times, including one shared title, and will be aiming to book another place in the final.

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19: Date And Time

The India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 semi-final will be played on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The match will begin at 10:30 AM IST, while the toss is scheduled for 10 a.m. IST.

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19: Venue

The semi-final will take place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat, Oman.

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19: Live Telecast

The India vs Afghanistan U19 Asia Cup semi-final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19: Live Streaming

The live streaming of the India U19 vs Afghanistan semi-final will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Viewers will need an active subscription to watch the match.

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19: Teams

India U19 Predicted XI: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (C), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Arjun Rajput, Anvay Dravid (WK), Manal Chauhan, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Mohit Ulva, Ishan Sood

Afghanistan U19 Predicted XI: Abidullah Nadarjan, Faridullah Ihsas, Subhan Zakhail, Noman Salarzai (WK), Shah Faisal Rahimi, Tahir Sarwary, Amir Hamza, Sohail Khan (C), Mohammad Ali, Noor Ali Niazi, Abdullah Hamdard

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19: Squads

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India U19 Squad: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(C), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Arjun Rajput, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Anvay Dravid(WK), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Ishan Sood, Yashveer Goud, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel, Shavin Vinodh

Afghanistan U19 Squad: Abidullah Nadarjan, Faridullah Ihsas, Subhan Zakhail, Noman Salarzai(WK), Shah Faisal Rahimi, Tahir Sarwary, Amir Hamza, Sohail Khan(C), Mohammad Ali, Abdullah Hamdard, Noor Ali Niazi, Sami Mubarez, Bilal Salimankhil, Lutfullah Mohammadi, Imran Mohammadi, Subhan Ali, Farid Zadran, Faisal Mubariz, Abidullah Abid, Hamza Khan Alikhil

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