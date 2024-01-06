ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Dates, Fixtures, Groups, Format, Team India's Schedule And More
T20 WC 2024: India will open their World Cup campaign with a match against Ireland on June 5 in New York.
The International Cricket Council has released the fixtures for the ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA. A total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the 20-over showcase. Here's all you need to know:
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Dates
The tournament will start on June 1 with a match between the USA and Canada. The semi-finals are scheduled for June 26 in Guyana and June 27 in Trinidad while Barbados will host the final on June 29.
The group stage matches will be played from June 1 to 18 while the Super 8 games are slotted from June 19 to 24.
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Venues
A total of 55 games will be played across six venues in the West Indies:
Kensington Oval, Barbados
Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia
Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent
And three stadiums in the USA:
Eisenhower Park, New York
Lauderhill, Florida
Grand Prairie, Texas.
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Teams List
Afghanistan
Australia
Bangladesh
Canada
England
India
Ireland
Namibia
Nepal
The Netherlands
New Zealand
Oman
Pakistan
Papua New Guinea (PNG)
Scotland
South Africa
Sri Lanka
Uganda
USA
West Indies
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Groups
Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and the USA
Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland and Oman
Group C: New Zealand, the West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea
Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Netherlands and Nepal
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Format
The top two teams from each group will enter the Super 8, where the teams will be clubbed into two groups of four each. The top two teams in each Super 8 group will advance to the semifinals.
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Full Schedule
Team India At ICC T20 World Cup 2024
India will open their World Cup campaign with a match against Ireland on June 5 in New York.
The riveting cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan will reach the planet’s biggest show city New York on June 9. The fixture will be played in a cutting-edge 34,000-seat modular stadium just 30 miles east of downtown Manhattan in Nassau County, New York, the ICC said in a statement.
After facing Pakistan, India will stay back in New York to take on the co-host nation on June 12 and then will travel to Florida to play against Canada in their final group assignment on June 15.
Key Group Matches At T20 World Cup 2024
Among the plethora of blockbuster matchups scheduled in the group stage, fans can look forward to Sri Lanka taking on South Africa in New York on Monday, 3 June, while England will go up against archrivals Australia in Barbados on Saturday, 8 June.
Another highly anticipated fixture will see the West Indies taking on New Zealand on Wednesday 12 June at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.
England are the title holders, having beaten Pakistan in Melbourne in November 2022. Sixteen teams contested in the last edition in 2022 in Australia.
(With PTI inputs)