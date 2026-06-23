Portugal vs Uzbekistan Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Ronaldo In Action In World Cup Match?

Portugal will be aiming to earn their first win of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they square-off against debutants Uzbekistan in a Group K clash on Tuesday.

The 2016 Euros winners and their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo were left frustrated after DR Congo fought back to earn a 1-1 draw last Wednesday in the African nation's return to the World Cup after 52 years. Uzbekistan's introduction to the FIFA World Cup wasn't a memorable one as they lost their first match of the tournament to Colombia who have returned to this stage after failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Portugal will be eager to secure their first win of the tournament, while Uzbekistan can take encouragement from the performances of fellow World Cup debutants Cabo Verde and Curaçao, both of whom have already claimed valuable points with impressive draws against more established opposition.

Match Time, Venue

The game will begin at 10:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Tuesday. The match will be played at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

Referee

Jalal Jayed will be the referee for this match

Head-to-Head

This is the first time these two teams will be playing each other in an international game.

Form Guide

Portugal: D-W-W-W-D

Uzbekistan: L-L-L-D-D

Portugal Squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, José Sá, Rui Silva, Ricardo Velho

Defenders: Tomas Araujo, Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes, Matheus Nunes, Nelson Semedo, Renato Veiga

Midfielders: Samuel Costa, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha

Forwards: Francisco Conceicao, Joao Felix, Goncalo Guedes, Rafael Leao, Pedro Neto, Goncalo Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo, Francisco Trincao

Possible Starting 11: Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Rúben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, João Neves, Bruno Fernandes; Francisco Conceição, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leão

Coach: Roberto Martinez

Uzbekistan Squad

Goalkeepers: Utkir Yusupov, Abduvohid Nematov, Botirali Ergashev.

Defenders: Rustam Ashurmatov, Farrukh Sayfiev, Khojiakbar Alijonov, Sherzod Nasrullaev , Umar Eshmurodov, Abdukodir Khusanov , Abdulla Abdullaev, Bekhruz Karimov , Jakhongir Urozov, Avazbek Ulmasaliev

Midfielders: Otabek Shukurov, Jaloliddin Masharipov , Odiljon Hamrobekov , Oston Urunov , Jamshid Iskanderov , Dostonbek Khamdamov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Akmal Mozgovoy , Azizjon Ganiev, Sherzod Esanov .

Forwards: Eldor Shomurodov, Igor Sergeev, Azizbek Amonov

Possible Starting 11: Utkir Yusupov; Farrukh Sayfiev, Rustam Ashurmatov, Khojiakbar Alijonov, Abdukodir Khusanov; Jaloliddin Masharipov, Odiljon Hamrobekov, Dostonbek Khamdamov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev; Igor Sergeev, Eldor Shomurodov.

Coach: Fabio Cannavaro

Players to Watch

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal): Bruno Fernandes had a dream run with Manchester United during the 2025-26 club season where he created the new record of most assists in a Premier League season with 21. He was also named the Premier League Player of the Season. Bruno needs to come good against Uzbekistan in order to help Portugal earn their first win of the tournament.

Bruno Fernandes had a dream run with Manchester United during the 2025-26 club season where he created the new record of most assists in a Premier League season with 21. He was also named the Premier League Player of the Season. Bruno needs to come good against Uzbekistan in order to help Portugal earn their first win of the tournament. Abdukodir Khusanov (Uzbekistan): Khusanov made history by becoming the first player from Uzbekistan to play in the Premier League when he was signed by Manchester City.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Portugal vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Portugal vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Breaks FIFA World Cup Record For Most Missed Penalties

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