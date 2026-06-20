Netherlands vs Sweden Live Streaming: Team News, Likely Lineups; Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Match?

The Netherlands will be looking for their first win of the FIFA World Cup 2026 when they take on an upbeat Sweden in their next Group F match to be played on Saturday.

The Dutch played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in their tournament opener on Monday as Japan refused to give in and snatched a late point with Daichi Kamada's 88th-minute equaliser.

Sweden launched its World Cup campaign in style as they crushed Tunisia 5-1 as Yasin Ayari scored twice in Sweden's thumping win, recording their biggest World Cup win since beating Cuba 8-0 in 1938. Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres were also on target

A win for Sweden against the Netherlands will assure their qualification in the round of 32.

Match Start Time, Venue

The match will get underway at 10:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time. It will be played at the Houston Stadium.

Match Referee

England's Michael Oliver will be the referee for this game.

Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 20

Netherlands wins: 9

Sweden wins: 7

Draws: 4

Form Guide

Netherlands: D-W-L-D-W

Sweden: W-D-L-W-W

Netherlands

Squad

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs, Bart Verbruggen

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jorrel Hato, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Teun Koopmeiners, Tijjani Reijnders, Guus Til, Quinten Timber, Mats Wieffer

Forwards: Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Justin Kluivert, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Crysencio Summerville, Wout Weghorst

Possible Starting 11: Bart Verbruggen; Micky van de Ven, Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Denzel Dumfries; Tijjani Reijnders, Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch; Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Crysencio Summerville. Coach: Ronald Koeman.

Sweden

Squad

Goalkeepers: Viktor Johansson, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Jacob Zetterstrom

Defenders: Hjalmar Ekdal, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Isak Hien, Victor Lindelof, Eric Smith, Carl Starfelt, Daniel Svensson

Midfielders: Yasin Ayari, Lucas Bergvall, Jesper Karlstrom, Benjamin Nygren, Ken Sema, Elliot Stroud, Mattias Svanberg, Besfort Zeneli

Forwards: Taha Ali, Alexander Bernhardsson, Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak, Gustaf Nilsson

Possible Starting 11: Kristoffer Nordfeldt; Victor Lindelöf, Isak Hien, Gustaf Lagerbielke; Gabriel Gudmundsson, Yasin Ayari, Jesper Karlström, Alexander Bernhardsson, Benjamin Nygren, Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres. Coach: Graham Potter

Players to Watch

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands): Virgil van Dijk is still one of the best center-backs in the world. Not only is he defensively brilliant, his tall height makes him a threat in aerial duels. That was apparent against Japan where he scored a goal from his head. The Netherlands team is also dependent on his leadership too.

Virgil van Dijk is still one of the best center-backs in the world. Not only is he defensively brilliant, his tall height makes him a threat in aerial duels. That was apparent against Japan where he scored a goal from his head. The Netherlands team is also dependent on his leadership too. Alexander Isak (Sweden): After a club season where he missed the majority of the games for Liverpool, Alexander Isak has begun his World Cup campaign in style. He scored a goal and provided two assists against Tunisia. The 26-year-old will know a few things about his Liverpool teammates Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Grevenberch and that knowledge will come handy to Sweden in order to nullify Netherlands.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Netherlands vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 match can be watched live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 1 HD and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

ALSO READ: Thomas Tuchel's Words Carry Weight On And Off The Pitch As FIFA Changes Protocol After England Boss' Plea

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Live streaming of the Netherlands vs Sweden game can be watched on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

ALSO READ: Zee5 Faces FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Backlash Over Paid Highlights And Excessive Ads

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.