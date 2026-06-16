France vs Senegal Live Streaming: Team News, Likely Lineups; Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Match?

Two-time World Cup winners France will begin their campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a clash against Senegal on June 16.

Match Start Time, Venue

The game will kick-off at 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday. The MetLife Stadium in New Jersey is the venue for this match.

Match Referee

Alireza Faghani, who is Iranian-born and lives in Australia, is set to become the first man to officiate FIFA World Cup matches of four separate editions. He has previously been the referee at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 men's football World Cup.

Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 3

France wins: 1

Senegal wins: 2

Form Guide

France: W-W-W-W-L-W

Senegal: W-W-W-W-L-D

France

Squad

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Warren Zaire-Emery

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram

Probable Starting 11: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Theo. Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Michael Olise, Desire Doue, Kylian Mbappe; Ousmane Dembele. Coach: Didier Deschamps

Senegal

Squad

Goalkeepers: Mory Diaw, Yehvann Diouf, Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Ilay Camara, Krepin Diatta, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Ismail Jakobs, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moustapha Mbow, Antoine Mendy, Moussa Niakhate, Mamadou Sarr, Abdoulaye Seck

Midfielders: Lamine Camara, Pathe Ciss, Habib Diarra, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, Bara Sapoko Ndiaye

Attackers: Assane Diao, Bamba Dieng, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mane, Ibrahim Mbaye, Cherif Ndiaye, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr

Probable Starting 11: Edouard Mendy; Krepin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhate, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Ilay Camara, Pape Gueye; Ismaila Sarr, Habib Diarra, Sadio Mane; Nicolas Jackson. Coach: Pape Thiaw

Players to Watch

Kylian Mbappe (France): The star forward is just four goals short of equalling Miroslava Klose's all-time record of most goals at FIFA World Cups. Mbappe will be hungry to shatter records and give France the fiery start in this World Cup.

The star forward is just four goals short of equalling Miroslava Klose's all-time record of most goals at FIFA World Cups. Mbappe will be hungry to shatter records and give France the fiery start in this World Cup. Sadio Mane (Senegal): While Senegal were there at the Qatar World Cup, Sadio Mane missed the tournament due to an injury. Mane is returning to the big stage. The forward is the country's all-time leading goal scorer and heads into the tournament after winning the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr.

How To Watch LIVE Telecast?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcasted on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi, and Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels in English in India.

How To Watch LIVE Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the Zee5 app and website in India in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Telecast: DD Sports To Broadcast These Matches — Check Details

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