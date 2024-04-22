Gukesh Second Indian To Win Candidates Chess, Becomes Youngest Challenger For World Title
India's D Gukesh has become the youngest ever challenger to the world title after his win at the Candidates Chess Tournament in Toronto. The 17-year-old Grandmaster will take on reigning world champion, China's Ding Liren, for the top spot this year. He is the second Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the Candidates. repeating the feat after 10 years.
Gukesh needed not to lose his match against American Hikaru Nakamura, which he played to a draw. Gukesh accumulated nine out of a possible 14 points from his game.
The chess player from Chennai needed the last game between Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and top-seeded American Fabiano Caruana to end in a draw, and this is exactly how it happened. Had any of these two players won, the tournament would have needed a tie-break as Gukesh and the winner would have ended up in joint lead.
"Congratulations to @DGukesh for becoming the youngest challenger. The @WacaChess family is so proud of what you have done. I'm personally very proud of how you played and handled tough situations. Enjoy the moment," Anand posted on 'X' to congratulate the youngster, who like him, also hails from Chennai.
Gukesh become the third youngest in chess history to earn the title of Grandmaster at 12 years old. Last year, he won a silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games.
The dates and venue for the world championship are yet to be finalised.
(With inputs from PTI)