Huge Pay Hike: BCCI More Than Doubles Domestic Women Cricketers' Match Fees

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has more than doubled the match fees of women cricketers and officials in domestic cricket, a move triggered by India's maiden ODI World Cup triumph and aimed at creating a more equitable pay structure across the circuit.

The substantial hike was approved by the BCCI's Apex Council.

As per the revised structure, senior women cricketers plying their trade in domestic tournaments will now earn Rs 50,000 per day, a significant jump from the existing Rs 20,000 (Rs 10,000 for reserves) per match day.

For senior women's domestic one-day tournaments and multi-day competitions, players in the first XI will receive Rs 50,000 per day, while those in reserves will be paid half the amount at Rs 25,000 per day.

In national T20 tournaments, first XI players will earn Rs 25,000 per match day, with reserves receiving Rs 12,500.

If a top domestic women cricketer now features across all formats during a full season, she can earn anywhere between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 14 lakh, according to BCCI officials.