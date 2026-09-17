Afghanistan vs India Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Online?

India will take on Afghanistan in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

India have already sealed the series after winning the first two matches by seven wickets each. The third T20I will, therefore, be an opportunity for Afghanistan to avoid a clean sweep, while India could look to experiment with their combination ahead of the Asian Games.

In the second T20I, Afghanistan posted 159/8, with India chasing down the target comfortably in less than 15 overs. Nitish Kumar Reddy was the standout bowler for India with 3/24, while Sanju Samson played a blistering 57-run knock in just 22 balls, and Ishan Kishan remained unbeaten on 38.

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One of the major talking points ahead of the final match is whether India hand a game to young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board is officially hosting the series, although all three matches are being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

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Afghanistan vs India 3rd T20I: Date And Time

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I will be played from 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Afghanistan vs India 3rd T20I: Venue

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Head-to-Head in T20I

Played: 11

India Won: 10

Afghanistan Won: 0

No Result: 1

Afghanistan vs India 3rd T20I: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Noor Rahman, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Naveen-ul-Haq

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Afghanistan vs India 3rd T20I: Live Telecast in India

The India vs Afghanistan T20I series will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 HD and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD in India.

Afghanistan vs India 3rd T20I: Live Streaming in India

Fans in India can watch the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I live online on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps.

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