Manchester United vs Sabah Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match?

Manchester United will begin their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 campaign when they host Azerbaijani champions Sabah at Old Trafford on September 10.

The Red Devils are looking to make a winning return to Europe's premier club competition. Manchester United are playing in the Champions League for the first time in three seasons, while Sabah are appearing in the league phase of the competition for the first time in their history.

Manchester United enter the fixture after a 2-2 draw against Everton in the Premier League. Michael Carrick's side had twice taken the lead through Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko but conceded a stoppage-time equaliser at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

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Before that, United had beaten Ipswich Town 5-2, but their recent run also includes a 2-0 defeat to Hull City in the Premier League and a 2-4 loss to AC Milan in pre-season.

Sabah, meanwhile, arrive at Old Trafford with a very different European story. The Azerbaijani club, founded in 2017, won their first domestic league title last season and reached the Champions League league phase after coming through the qualifying rounds.

Match Start Time

The Manchester United vs Sabah match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday.

Head-To-Head

This is the first time the two teams are facing each other.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United: Senne Lammens (Man Utd vs Sabah live streaming,GK); Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw; Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans; Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Patrick Dorgu; Benjamin Šeško.

Sabah: Pokatilov (GK); Akim Zedadka, Steve Solvet, Rahman Dasdemirov, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Umarali Rakhmonaliev, Ivan Lepinjica; Veljko Simić, Aleksey Isaev, Chinedu Nwachukwu; Joy-Lance Mickels.

How To Watch the Live Telecast?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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