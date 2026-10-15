Celta Vs Juventus Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Europa League Match On TV, Online?

Juventus will travel to Spain to face Celta in a UEFA Europa League 2026-27 league-phase match on Thursday, October 15.

The Italian side will look to build on its emphatic opening-round victory, while Celta will aim to bounce back after a disappointing start to its European campaign.

Juventus registered a 5-0 win over NEC Nijmegen in their opening Europa League fixture, while Celta suffered a 1-0 defeat against Omonia in their first match.

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Celta Vigo have had an inconsistent start to their LaLiga campaign. They drew 0-0 against Elche in their latest league match on Sunday, October 11 and have collected eight points from eight matches, which has placed them ninth in the standings.

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Their domestic run includes a 5-0 victory over Racing Santander, but they will need to improve their attacking consistency after losing their Europa League opener against Omonia.

Juventus, meanwhile, are sixth in Serie A with 11 points from six matches. They drew 1-1 against Cagliari in their most recent league outing on Sunday as well.

The Turin club have recorded three wins, two draws and one defeat in the league so far. After their 5-0 European victory over NEC Nijmegen, Juventus will aim to carry that attacking momentum into their trip to Spain.

Here is everything you need to know about the live streaming and television broadcast of the Celta Vigo vs Juventus match in India.

Celta vs Juventus: Date And Time

The Celta vs Juventus Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played from 12:30 a.m. on Friday, October 16

Celta vs Juventus: Venue

The match will be played at the Estadio Abanca-Balaídos, Vigo, Spain

Celta vs Juventus: Head-To-Head Record

Matches played: 2

Celta Vigo (wins): 1

Juventus (wins): 1

Draws: 0

Celta vs Juventus: Recent Form (Most Recent One First)

Celta: D-D-L-W-D

Juventus: L-W-W-L-D

Celta vs Juventus: Predicted Lineups

Celta: Andrei Radu (GK); Álvaro Núñez, Yoel Lago, Marcos Alonso; Javi Rueda, Ilaix Moriba, Aleix Febas, Javi Galán; Ferran Jutglà, Pablo Durán, Hugo Álvarez.

Juventus: Guglielmo Vicario (GK); Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, Jhon Lucumí, Zeki Çelik; Pape Matar Sarr, Douglas Luiz; Francisco Conceição, Weston McKennie, Nicolás González; Randal Kolo Muani.

Celta vs Juventus: Live Telecast Details

The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Celta vs Juventus: Live Streaming Details

The Celta vs Juventus Europa League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription in India.

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