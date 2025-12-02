Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN Vs IRE 3rd T20I Live On TV And Online?

BAN vs IRE, 3rd T20: The third T20I between Bangladesh and Ireland will be played on Tuesday in Chattogram. The three-match contest is finely poised at 1-1. Both Bangladesh and Ireland will be determined to finish on top as they head into the final T20I.

After falling short in the opening game, Bangladesh bounced back convincingly in the second match. Mahedi Hasan’s three-wicket spell and a half-century from Litton Das guided the hosts to a four-wicket victory. With the momentum shifting their way and the home crowd firmly behind them, Bangladesh will be aiming to close out the series with authority.

Ireland, meanwhile, opened the series in commanding fashion with a 39-run victory in the first T20I. Harry Tector’s half-century, backed by a four-wicket haul from Matthew Humphreys, set the tone early. As they approach the final showdown, the visitors will aim for a memorable series triumph before heading home.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Bangladesh and Ireland have faced each other in 10 T20Is so far. Bangladesh has won six of these encounters, Ireland has claimed three victories, and one match ended with no result. When playing in Bangladesh, the hosts hold a slim advantage, leading the head-to-head record 3-2.