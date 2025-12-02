Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN Vs IRE 3rd T20I Live On TV And Online?
BAN vs IRE Live Streaming: Bangladesh will aim to carry forward their momentum from the second T20I and secure the series in the third match.
BAN vs IRE, 3rd T20: The third T20I between Bangladesh and Ireland will be played on Tuesday in Chattogram. The three-match contest is finely poised at 1-1. Both Bangladesh and Ireland will be determined to finish on top as they head into the final T20I.
After falling short in the opening game, Bangladesh bounced back convincingly in the second match. Mahedi Hasan’s three-wicket spell and a half-century from Litton Das guided the hosts to a four-wicket victory. With the momentum shifting their way and the home crowd firmly behind them, Bangladesh will be aiming to close out the series with authority.
Ireland, meanwhile, opened the series in commanding fashion with a 39-run victory in the first T20I. Harry Tector’s half-century, backed by a four-wicket haul from Matthew Humphreys, set the tone early. As they approach the final showdown, the visitors will aim for a memorable series triumph before heading home.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Bangladesh and Ireland have faced each other in 10 T20Is so far. Bangladesh has won six of these encounters, Ireland has claimed three victories, and one match ended with no result. When playing in Bangladesh, the hosts hold a slim advantage, leading the head-to-head record 3-2.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland 3rd T20I: Date, Time And Venue
The third and final T20I between Bangladesh and Ireland will take place at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Dec. 2. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. IST.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland 3rd T20I: Squads
Bangladesh: Litton Das (C) (WK), Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon.
Ireland: Paul Stirling (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Craig Young, Curtis Campher, Jordan Neill.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Details
Fans in India can watch the Bangladesh-Ireland third T20I live on the Fancode app and website.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland 3rd T20I: Live Telecast
The BAN vs IRE T20I match won't be telecast on any TV channel in India.