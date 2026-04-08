Badminton Asia Championships: Ayush Shetty Shocks World No 7 Li Shi Feng In Giant-Killing Start

Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty pulled off a major opening-round upset at the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo on Wednesday, defeating world No. 7 and fifth seed Li Shi Feng 21-13, 21-16 to record a commanding straight-set victory.

Up against a higher-ranked and significantly more experienced opponent, the 20-year-old showed remarkable composure and clarity to beat Shi Feng on home soil in a contest that lasted 51 minutes.

The result marks one of the most significant victories of Shetty's career and reinforces his growing credentials on the senior circuit.

Li started both games strongly, racing to early 4-1 leads, but Shetty didn't let that fluster him and remained calm to deliver an instant response in both games.

In the opening game, Shetty drew level at 7-7 before taking control with sustained attacking pressure and steep angles, closing it out 21-13.

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The second game followed a similar pattern. Trailing 1-4 and then 9-12, Shetty produced a crucial six-point burst to eventually move ahead 18-13, effectively breaking Li's resistance before sealing the match with authority.

Currently ranked world No. 25, Shetty has been on a steady upward trajectory. His breakthrough came at the US Open Super 300 in 2025, where he lifted his maiden BWF World Tour title at just 20. He defeated Canada's Brian Yang 21-18, 21-13 in the final in Iowa, after overcoming top seed Chou Tien-chen in the semifinals.

Shetty has also won bronze at the 2023 World Junior Championships underlined his pedigree.

Standing at a commanding height of 6 feet 4 inches, Shetty's reach and steep smashes are his main weapons that continue to trouble top-tier opponents, a factor that proved decisive against Li.

The win also carries added significance for India's campaign in Ningbo. With the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ruled out due to injury, the spotlight has shifted to the singles contingent. Shetty's victory strengthens India's presence alongside PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy as the tournament progresses.

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