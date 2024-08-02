ADVERTISEMENT
Zomato Q1 Results Review - Blinkit Continues To Defy Gravity: Motilal Oswal
The brokerage's DCF-based valuation of Rs 300 suggests a 25% upside from the current price.
02 Aug 2024, 09:41 AM IST
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
