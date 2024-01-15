Wipro Q3 Results Review - Inline; Management Lowers Guidance: Axis Securities

In Q3 FY24, Wipro Ltd.’s reported revenue stood in line with our expectations at Rs 22,231 crore, down 1.4% QoQ and 5.9% QoQ (in constant currency terms).

The company reported operating profits of Rs 3,256 crore, down 1.4% on a QoQ basis. However, its operating margins expanded (above our expectations) and stood at 14.8%, largely led by cost optimisation.

The company’s net profit stood at Rs 2,694 crore, registering a growth of 1.8% QoQ.