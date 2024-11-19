ADVERTISEMENT
Swiggy Gets A 'Neutral' Rating As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage
Innovator DNA is crucial to success, but execution remains key, says the brokerage.
19 Nov 2024, 08:37 AM IST
