Star Cement Q1 Results Review - In Slow Lane; Recovery Imminent: ICICI Securities
Q1 volumes dipped 1% YoY, being 7% below the brokerage's estimate due to weak demand.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
