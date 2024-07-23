ADVERTISEMENT
Rossari Biotech Q1 Results Review - Steady Performance: ICICI Securities
The brokerage keeps its EPS estimates unchanged, but increase target price to Rs 885, maintains Add.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
