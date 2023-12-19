RBZ Jewellers IPO - Investment Rationale, Financials, Key Strategies, Risks: Anand Rathi
RBZ Jewellers launched its Rs 100 crore IPO today and the bid will conclude on Dec. 21 and has fixed a price band in the range of Rs 95 to Rs 100 Apiece
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Anand Rathi's IPO Report
RBZ Jewellers Ltd. launched its initial public offering today and the bid will conclude on Dec. 21. The designer and manufacture of a wide range of antique bridal gold jeweler has fixed a price band in the range of Rs 95 to Rs 100 Apiece. The minimum order lot is 150.
The company plans to raise up to Rs 100 crore via a fresh issue.
Objects of the Issue
Funding working capital requirements of the company.
General corporate purposes.
Valuation
RBZ Jewellers has an extensive coverage and footprint span across India in the jewelry industry. Also, the company offers various designs and innovations across its product range.
At the upper price band company is valued at price/earning of 17.9 times with a market cap of Rs 4000 million post issue of equity shares.
We believe that valuations of the company is fairly priced and recommend a 'Subscribe-Long Term' rating to the IPO.
Click on the attachment to read the full IPO report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.