Nestle India Q1 Results Review - Revenue Growth A Laggard: Dolat Capital
The brokerage believes raw material prices would pressurise gross margin, in the near term.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
