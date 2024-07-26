ADVERTISEMENT
Mankind Pharma - Unlocking New Vertical Through Bharat Serum Vaccines Acquisition: Motilal Oswal
Strong synergies to drive company's growth over medium term, says the brokerage.
26 Jul 2024, 10:07 AM IST
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ADVERTISEMENT