India's CPI Inflation Surges To 14-Month High Of 6.2% In October: Motilal Oswal
High October inflation and weak September IIP growth will delay rate cuts, adds the brokerage.
13 Nov 2024, 10:35 AM IST
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
