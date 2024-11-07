ADVERTISEMENT
Hindalco Arm Novelis Q2 Results Review - Scrap Concerns Weigh; Downgrade To 'Add': ICICI Securities
Near-term concerns to mar stock performance, says the brokerage.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
