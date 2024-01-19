Happiest Minds Q3 Results Review - Guided For 12% Organic Revenue Growth For FY24: Yes Securities

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. reported muted financial performance for the quarter. Both, the sequential revenue growth and Ebit margin were below estimates. It reported constant currency growth of 0.8% QoQ (up 9.4% QoQ in USD terms, up 0.8% QoQ in Indian rupee terms), led by manufacturing vertical (up 18.4% QoQ).

There was sequential decline in Ebit margin (down 61 bps QoQ) led by impact of wage hike in the quarter.

Employee attrition continues to decline as last twelve months attrition decreased by 30 bps QoQ to 14.1%. Digital accounts for 96.2% of revenue as of Q3 FY24 versus 95.3% as of Q2 FY24.