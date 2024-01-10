Consumer Durables Q3 Results Preview - Electrical Categories Witness Softer Demand: Nirmal Bang
For our coverage universe, we expect a topline growth of 24.3% YoY with 29 basis points margin improvement.
Nirmal Bang Report
consumer durables : We expect a topline growth of 39.4% YoY, mainly led by Dixon Technologies Ltd.’s mobile category and room AC players.
consumer electricals : We expect a topline growth of 12.2% YoY. healthy growth in wires and Cables is expected to be offset by tepid growth in consumer lighting and fans.
Margins: consumer durables/consumer electricals is expected to post 60 basis point YoY/61 bps YoY margin expansion.
While easing raw material costs, benefits of backward integration and higher contribution from premium products are expected to improve margins, operating de-leverage and higher ad-spends are expected to keep margin expansion in check.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
