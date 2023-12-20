Capital Market Tracker - Retail ADTO Sees A Strong Comeback In November: Motilal Oswal
NSE active clients increase for five consecutive months
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
After a volatile October 2023, the Nifty50 in November 2023 closed above 20,000, up 6% gain month-on-month.
Overall average daily turnover volume increased 3% month-on-month to Rs 341 trillion, with F&O ADTO increasing 3% month-on-month and cash ADTO surging 10% month-on-month.
Overall retail ADTO jumped 9% month-on-month to Rs 127 trillion, with retail F&O ADTO increasing 9% month-on-month and retail cash ADTO rising 12% month-on-month to Rs 325 billion.
Demat account additions stood at 2.8 million in Nov-23 versus average monthly additions of 2.1 million in FY23.
Further, the number of active users on NSE increased for the fifth consecutive month to 34.9 million in Nov-23 from 33.9 million in Oct-23. Angel One Ltd., which relies heavily on income from the F&O segment, has witnessed a marginal increase in the number of daily orders placed.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.