Astral - Demand Trend To Improve In H2 FY25: ICICI Securities
The brokerage maintains its Hold rating on the stock due to its limited upside, and await a better entry point.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
