Residential Demand Drives 32% Spike In Property Registrations In Mumbai

Property registration in the Mumabi municipal region rose by 32% in the month of September said Knight Frank India citing Maharashtra government data.

The report noted that the registration of 12,070 units came on the heels of strong festive demand, PTI reported.

As per the data, the real estate consultant said that Mumbai city (area under BMC jurisdiction) recorded 12,070 property registrations in September against 9,111 units in the same month last year, PTI said citing Knight Frank's data.

The data pertains to registration of properties transacted in both primary (first sale) and secondary (resale) markets.

"Mumbai city (area under BMC jurisdiction) recorded 12,070 property registrations in September, marking a 32 per cent YoY (year-on-year) increase," the consultant said as per PTI

Stamp duty collections rose sharply to Rs 1,292 crore, marking a 47% year-on-year increase, reflecting strong momentum in property transactions.

PTI noted that according to the statement, the surge was largely driven by residential demand, which accounted for 80% of all property registrations during the month.

Notably, In June, Mumbai's property market clocked 75,672 property registrations as of June 30, up 4% from 72,491 in H1 2024, an Anarock report said citing data from the Inspector General of Registration of Maharashtra State Revenue Department.

The report said that both property registrations and revenue collection in Mumbai hit all-time highs between January and June 2025.

Revenue from these registrations soared to Rs 6,699 crore, a 14% jump over last year’s Rs 5,874 crore for the same period.