NBCC Buys Land In Dubai For AED 15 Million For Mixed-Use Development
NBCC Buys Land In Dubai For AED 15 Million For Mixed-Use Development

Realty firm Sobha Group has a big presence in the Dubai property market. Recently, Sunteck Realty has announced its foray in Dubai market.

24 Dec 2025, 05:54 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate businesses. (Photo by Farrukh Zahid on Unsplash)
NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate businesses. (Photo by Farrukh Zahid on Unsplash)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has bought nearly 15,000 sq ft of land in Dubai for AED 15 million (Rs 37 crore) to develop a mixed-use project, as part of its plan to expand the real estate business overseas.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said that it has taken a step in the international market by starting its overseas real estate operations in Dubai through NBCC Overseas Real Estate LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary.

"The NBCC Overseas Real Estate LLC bought a prime land parcel of area 14,776.80 sq feet worth AED 15 million in Dubai Mainland for mixed-use development," the company said.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate businesses.

Realty firm Sobha Group has a big presence in the Dubai property market. Recently, Sunteck Realty has announced its foray in Dubai market.

Indian nationals invest a lot in the Dubai real estate market.

