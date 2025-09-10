DDA To Open Registration For Over 1,000 Flats: Check Locations, Prices, Eligibility And How To Register
The Delhi Development Authority is launching 'DDA Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana 2025' for the sale of 1,172 flats.
Registration for the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) 'Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana 2025' will begin on Thursday, Sept. 11. However, the booking option will be available only from Sept. 22.
The land-owning agency is offering a total of 1,172 economically weaker section (EWS) and Janta category flats in Outer Delhi areas.
According to the DDA circular, "As part of various initiatives to ensure affordable housing for all, the Delhi Development Authority is launching 'DDA Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana 2025 (FCFS)' for the sale of 1,172 flats of EWS/Janta category in various localities of Delhi."
à¤à¤¼à¤¿à¤à¤¦à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¹à¤° à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¨à¤¤à¤à¤¶ à¤à¤à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ - à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¥¤— Delhi Development Authority (@official_dda) September 10, 2025
à¤¡à¥à¤¡à¥à¤ à¤à¤¨ à¤à¤®à¥à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤µà¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤
à¤à¥à¤¯à¥à¤à¤à¤¿ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¨à¤¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¢à¤¼à¤¾à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤,
à¤à¤¨à¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¤à¤¼ à¤¹à¥, à¤à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤µà¤¿à¤·à¥à¤¯ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¤¤à¥¤
à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤²à¥à¤¦â¦ à¤à¥à¤ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤#DDA #DDAHousing pic.twitter.com/HB1252Tge3
DDA Flats Location
The flats are being offered at seven locations, including Narela, Loknayakpuram, Rohini, Todapur, Dwarka sectors 14 and 19-B, and Manglapuri.
In Narela, the agency is offering 672 EWS category flats, the highest in one location, with prices ranging from Rs 9.18 lakh to Rs 27.86 lakh, and plinth areas ranging from 34.76 sqm to 61.99 sqm.
In Rohini, 97 Janta category flats are on offer starting from Rs 14.59 lakh, with plinth areas ranging from 28 sqm to 28.81 sqm.
Important Dates To Note
Here are some important dates to note:
Registration opens on: 11.09.2025
Booking commences from: 22.09.2025
Scheme closes on: 21.12.2025
The allotment will be made on a first-come, first-served (FCFS) basis.
How To Register
Here's how to register on the DDA Aawas Portal:
1. Visit the official website of DDA, i.e. eservices.dda.org.in.
2. On the home page, click on user registration. A registration form will open
3. Enter details such as your Name, email ID, mobile number, PAN and Aadhar card numbers, DOB, gender and generate OTP.
4. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter it.
5. You will be logged in to your account
6. Pay the first-time registration fee of Rs 2,500
The one-time registration fees for registration on DDA's Aawas Portal is Rs. 2,500. The applicants already registered on the Aawas portal are not required to pay the registration fees again.
Moreover, each EWS/Janta flat carries a booking amount of Rs. 50,000. There will be no restriction with regard to the number of flats an applicant can book.
DDA's Aawas Portal
Eligibility Criteria
The following is the eligibility criteria to register for DDA Flats
The applicant must be a citizen of India.
He/she should have completed 18 years of age as on the last date of submission of the application and legally competent to enter into a contract.
There shall be no restriction with regard to owning any land/built up property in Delhi.
The family income of an applicant as well as of joint/co-applicant applying for EWS flats should not exceed Rs. 10 Lakh per annum in case of both the families considered separately. Family Income for this clause is defined to include the income of the applicant and his/her spouse, if married.
The applicant should give particulars of his/her savings account in any Bank in the name of the applicant only in the 'Application Form'.
Applicant must have Permanent Account Number (PAN) allotted under the provisions of the Income Tax Act and the same must be quoted in the Application Form.
In case of joint application under Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), the applicant himself/herself should fall within the reserved category and the joint applicant/co-applicant should be from within the Family. Family for this clause means a person or his/her parents or his/her blood relatives or his/her spouse or any of his/her dependent relative/s including unmarried children.
It is advisable that co-allottees, if any, may preferably be added at the application stage rather than at later stage, for easy processing.