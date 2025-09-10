DDA To Open Registration For Over 1,000 Flats: Check Locations, Prices, Eligibility And How To Register

Registration for the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) 'Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana 2025' will begin on Thursday, Sept. 11. However, the booking option will be available only from Sept. 22.

The land-owning agency is offering a total of 1,172 economically weaker section (EWS) and Janta category flats in Outer Delhi areas.

According to the DDA circular, "As part of various initiatives to ensure affordable housing for all, the Delhi Development Authority is launching 'DDA Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana 2025 (FCFS)' for the sale of 1,172 flats of EWS/Janta category in various localities of Delhi."