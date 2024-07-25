NDTV ProfitEarningsTech Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Nestle India To Post Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Tech Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Nestle India To Post Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday.

25 Jul 2024, 06:00 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tech Mahindra building (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Tech Mahindra building (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Tech Mahindra Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd. and Nestle India Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Tech Mahindra is expected to post a bottom-line print of Rs 874 crore and a top-line of Rs 12,967 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Ashok Leyland is expected to post a profit of Rs 547 crore and Nestle India is expected to post a bottom line of Rs 833 crore.

Other companies that will be announcing their earnings on Wednesday include Mphasis Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., DLF Ltd., Laurus Labs Ltd., Canara Bank, Aavas Financiers Ltd., AU Small Finance Ltd., Chalet Hotels Ltd., Cyient Ltd., Home First Finance Ltd., Jupiter Wagons Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Motilal Oswal Ltd., PNB Housing Ltd., Praj Industries Ltd., Ujjivan SFB Ltd., UTI AMC Ltd., and Venus Pipes Ltd.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday:

ALSO READ

Q1 Results Today: L&T, Axis Bank, SBI Life Insurance Among 60+ Firms To Declare Earnings

Opinion
Q1 Results Today: L&T, Axis Bank, SBI Life Insurance Among 60+ Firms To Declare Earnings
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT