Q1 Results Live Updates: Nestle India Profit Up 7% To Rs 747 Crore, Misses Estimates

Tech Mahindra Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd. and Nestle India Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Tech Mahindra is expected to post a bottom-line print of Rs 874 crore and a top-line of Rs 12,967 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Ashok Leyland is expected to post a profit of Rs 547 crore, while Nestle India is expected to post a bottom line of Rs 833 crore.

Mphasis Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., DLF Ltd., Laurus Labs Ltd., Canara Bank, Aavas Financiers Ltd., AU Small Finance Ltd., Chalet Hotels Ltd., Cyient Ltd., Home First Finance Ltd., Jupiter Wagons Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Motilal Oswal Ltd. will be the other companies to report their earnings on Thursday.