Q1 Results Live Updates: Nestle India Profit Up 7% To Rs 747 Crore, Misses Estimates
Catch all the actions of major companies that are scheduled to announce their quarterly results on Thursday.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Nestle Q1 Results: Company Announces Dividend Of Rs 2.75 Per Share
Nestle India, the maker of Maggi instant noodles and KitKat chocolates announced a dividend of Rs 2.75 per share.
Nestle Q1 Results: Key Highlights
Commodity prices seeing unprecedented headwinds in coffee and cocoa.
Added over 800 new distribution touchpoints.
E-commerce contributed to 7.5% of domestic sales.
Nescafe roastery strengthened premium coffee portfolio.
Consumer-led activation on ‘cold opportunity’ led to double-digit growth in nescafe classic.
Delivered Growth Across Product Groups Despite Challenges: Nestle Managing Director
Despite external challenges such as lower consumption growth, concerns on continued food inflation and volatile commodity prices, Nestle delivered growth across product groups, according to Chairman and Managing Director, Suresh Narayanan.
"Almost a fourth of our growth has been mix and volume led, and we hope to strengthen this trend in the coming months."
Nestle India Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidate, YoY)
Revenue up 3.3% at Rs 4,814 crore versus Rs 4,659 crore.
Ebitda up 5.6% at Rs 1,115 crore versus Rs 1,056 crore.
Margin at 23.2% vs 22.7%.
Net profit up 7% at Rs 747 crore versys Rs 698 crore.
Jyothy Labs Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidate, YoY)
Revenue up 8% at Rs 742 crore versus Rs 687 crore.
Ebitda up 16.2% at Rs 194 crore versus Rs 167 crore.
Margin at 26.1% vs 24.3%.
Net profit up 6.3% at Rs 102 crore versus Rs 96 crore.
Tech Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Nestle India — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday.
Tech Mahindra Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd. and Nestle India Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings on Thursday.
Tech Mahindra is expected to post a bottom-line print of Rs 874 crore and a top-line of Rs 12,967 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Ashok Leyland is expected to post a profit of Rs 547 crore, while Nestle India is expected to post a bottom line of Rs 833 crore.
Mphasis Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., DLF Ltd., Laurus Labs Ltd., Canara Bank, Aavas Financiers Ltd., AU Small Finance Ltd., Chalet Hotels Ltd., Cyient Ltd., Home First Finance Ltd., Jupiter Wagons Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Motilal Oswal Ltd. will be the other companies to report their earnings on Thursday.