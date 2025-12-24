TCS Q3 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News And All You Need To Know

TCS Quarterly Results: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) has announced that its Board of Directors will meet in early January to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and nine-month period ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Through these results, the Indian IT giant will share its revenue performance, profit figures and overall financial health for the period under review.

The Board will also consider other routine business matters during the upcoming meeting. The company is also expected to hold an earnings call with analysts and investors to discuss the financial performance in Q3FY26.