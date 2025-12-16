Infosys Q3 Results: Board Meeting Dates, Earnings Call Details Announced — Know More
Infosys Q3FY26 Results: The IT giant has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on Jan. 14, 2026.
Infosys Ltd. is set to announce the results for Q3FY26 in the third week of January 2026. It is a global consulting and IT services company with over 3,31,000 employees. It was established in 1981 and has a presence in 59 countries. Here’s everything you need to know about Infosys’ Q3FY26 results schedule.
Infosys Q3 Results: Date
In an exchange filing on Dec. 15, Infosys said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Jan. 13 and 14, 2026, to approve and take on record the audited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter and nine-month period ended Dec. 31, 2025.
"The financial results will be presented to the Board of Directors on Jan. 14, 2026, for their approval," the filing said.
Infosys Q3 Results: Trading Window Closure
In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of Infosys will remain closed from Dec. 16 for designated persons. The trading window will re-open on Jan. 19, 2026, the IT giant informed the bourses.
Infosys Q3 Results: Earnings Call
The company has scheduled an earnings call on Jan. 14 to discuss the results for Q3 with investors and analysts. The company will provide more information about the call on its website in due course.
Infosys Q2 Results
Infoys reported a 13.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,364 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 6,506 crore in Q2FY25. Revenue increased 8.6% YoY to Rs 44,490 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 40,986 crore in the year-ago period. Total operating expenses grew 12.3% YoY to Rs 4,337 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 3,863 crore in the same quarter in the previous financial year.
Infosys Share Price History
Shares of Infosys have fallen 0.56% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last one month, the IT stock has gained 5.45%, while declining 2.10% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has decreased 15.55%. Over the past year, shares of the company have plunged 19.71%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,999.6 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 16, 2024. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 1,307 apiece on April 7, 2025.
At 11:56 a.m. on Tuesday, Infosys shares were trading 1.06% lower at Rs 1,589.70 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.56% drop in the benchmark Nifty 50.