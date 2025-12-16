Infosys Q3 Results: Board Meeting Dates, Earnings Call Details Announced — Know More

Shares of Infosys have fallen 0.56% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last one month, the IT stock has gained 5.45%, while declining 2.10% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has decreased 15.55%. Over the past year, shares of the company have plunged 19.71%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,999.6 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 16, 2024. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 1,307 apiece on April 7, 2025.

At 11:56 a.m. on Tuesday, Infosys shares were trading 1.06% lower at Rs 1,589.70 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.56% drop in the benchmark Nifty 50.