Ramky Infrastructure Q1 Results: Profit Falls 33%
During the same period, revenue from operations rose to Rs 569.1 crore from Rs 556.7 crore in the year-ago period.
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell 32.6% year-on-year to Rs 70.9 crore for the quarter ended June 2024, compared to Rs 105.2 crore in the year-ago period, according to a statement.
"Our financial performance in Q1 fiscal 2025 underscores the strength of our fiscal discipline and strategic foresight. Despite the seasonal economic headwinds, we have maintained a healthy growth trajectory, with significant improvements in our core financial metrics when adjusted for last year's one-time gain," Ramky Group Chief Financial Officer, NS Rao said in the statement.
"We remain committed to optimizing our capital structure and enhancing shareholder value as we continue to drive sustainable growth," Rao said.
The Ramky Group company has completed a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects focusing on industrial infrastructure development and EPC projects in fields like water, wastewater treatment and urban infrastructure development.