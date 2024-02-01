Q3 Results Today On Budget Day: Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Raymond, Bata, Castrol & More

Q3 Results FY 2024: The earnings season for the quarter ending December 2023 continues this week with the likes of Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Bata, and Castrol announcing their quarterly results today on the same day when the finance minister Nirmala Sithraman will present the Interim Budget.

Benchmark equity indices ended a day before the budget day on a positive note on the back of gains in the shares of HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries. The Nifty 50 closed at 21,708.10, up 186.00 points or 0.86% and the Sensex closed 544.86 points or 0.77% higher at 71,684.76. Intraday, the Nifty gained as much as 1.02% and the Sensex gained 1%.

Indian markets opened higher on Thursday ahead of the announcement of the FY25 Interim Budget as Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, and ICICI Bank Ltd rose. As of 9:20 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 5.95 points or 0.03% higher at 21,731.65, and the S&P BSE Sensex was 6.75 points or 0.01% up at 71,758.86.



More than 85+ companies will announce their Q3 results today.