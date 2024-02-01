Q3 Results Today On Budget Day: Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Raymond, Bata, Castrol & More
Q3 Results FY 2024: The earnings season for the quarter ending December 2023 continues this week with the likes of Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Bata, and Castrol announcing their quarterly results today on the same day when the finance minister Nirmala Sithraman will present the Interim Budget.
Benchmark equity indices ended a day before the budget day on a positive note on the back of gains in the shares of HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries. The Nifty 50 closed at 21,708.10, up 186.00 points or 0.86% and the Sensex closed 544.86 points or 0.77% higher at 71,684.76. Intraday, the Nifty gained as much as 1.02% and the Sensex gained 1%.
Indian markets opened higher on Thursday ahead of the announcement of the FY25 Interim Budget as Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, and ICICI Bank Ltd rose. As of 9:20 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 5.95 points or 0.03% higher at 21,731.65, and the S&P BSE Sensex was 6.75 points or 0.01% up at 71,758.86.
More than 85+ companies will announce their Q3 results today.
Q3 Results on February 1
Aavas Financiers, Abbott India, Aditya Birla Capital, Abhijit Trading Company, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone, Ad Manum Finance, Ador Multiproducts, Ador Welding, Allied Digital Services, Aether Industries, Alstone Textiles (India), Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Artefact Projects, Arvind SmartSpaces, Asutosh Enterprises, Allcargo Terminals, Avalon Technologies, Ayoki Mercantile, Bata India, Bayer Cropscience, Bengal Steel Industries, Bharat Seats, Castrol India, City Union Bank, Deepak Fertilisers Petrochemicals Corporation, Eclerx Services, FGP, Five-Star Business Finance, GCCL Construction Realities, GMM Pfaudler, Godrej Agrovet, Gokaldas Exports, Goodluck India, Greenply Industries, HFCL, Howard Hotels, Hybrid Financial Services, Incredible Industries, India Cements Capital, Indian Hotels Co, India Cements, Indus Finance, Jupiter Wagons, Kartik Investments Trust, Krishna Capital and Securities, Kesar Terminals Infrastructure, Kuantum Papers, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Mega Corporation, Minda Corporation, Mphasis, Mrugesh Trading, Mukta Agriculture, Mystic Electronics, Nikki Global Finance, Orbit Exports, Orient Electric, Praj Industries, Pricol, Prism Johnson, Radhe Developers, Raymond, RITES, Rolex Rings, RPG Life Sciences, Shivkamal Impex, SJS Enterprises, Somany Ceramics, Sonata Software, Spencers Retail, Sterling Tools, Sumeet Industries, Sumitomo Chemical, T D Power Systems, Texmaco Rail Engineering, Thangamayil Jewellery, Thyrocare Technologies, Tube Investments of India, Timex Group India, Titan Company, Tamil Nadu Newsprint Papers, UFO Moviez India, V Guard Industries, VST Tillers , Tractors, Walchandnagar Industries and Welspun Enterprises are the companies which will announce their quarterly results today.
Q3 Results Announced Yesterday
Ambuja Cements Q3 Results: Profit Rises 32%.
Adani Wilmar Q3 Results: Volume Led Growth Aided By Rural Demand, Distribution Expansion.
Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results: Profit Rises 33%, Beats Estimates.
Dabur Q3 Results: Profit Up 6.2%, Margin Expands Slightly.
Jubilant Foodworks Q3 Results: Profit Falls 18%, Revenue Rises
Bank Of Baroda Q3 Results: Profit Rises 18.8% On Lower Provisions.
Sun Pharma Q3 Results: Profit Rises 17%, In-Line With Estimates.
Motherson Sumi Q3 Results: Revenue Jumps 25%, Ebitda Up 46% To Highest Ever.
PVR Inox Q3 Results: Revenue Rises 8% Fueled By Synergy.
Shree Cement Q3 Results: Profit Rises 2.5 Times, Beats Estimates.
Jindal Steel & Power Q3 Results: Profit Rises 272%, Beats Estimates.
Godrej Consumer Products Q3 Results: Profit Rises, Beats Estimates.
are some of the key Q3 results announced on Jan. 31.
