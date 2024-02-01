Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Present Sixth Budget In A Row
Here's all latest updates from the Budget speech today.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Markets To Focus On Budget
Traders will watch infrastructure stocks during the Interim Budget, with government's focus on the sector going into the big day.
Rural-focussed firms and state-owned companies will also be on the market watchlists today as wider expectations are of sops to boost the rural economy.
Read here how markets have fared around budgets in the past.
Economy In Focus, Critical Sectors May Benefit
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to keep economic prudence front and centre in her budget speech today. Crucial sectors like agriculture and manufacturing are likely see announcements with emphasis on job creation and demand.
The government may present an aggressive fiscal deficit target in the Interim Budget today; analysts believe the document to reach for peg a goal in the range of 5.2% to 5.9%. India's fiscal deficit expanded to 55% of the budgetary target in the first nine months of fiscal 2024.
In the run up to the Interim Budget, stakeholders have called for simplifying the tax payments. While significant changes in tax slabs may not be on cards yet, maintain income tax rate stability, tighten enforcement, and improve compliance to minimise disputes, EY has pointed out.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Table Interim Budget At 11 AM
On the cusp of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will take the floor today to present her sixth budget in a row — a feat managed only by Morarji Desai before her.
This will be an Interim Budget, the last of Modi 2.0 government. The Parliament will convene once again later this year, maybe in July, after the next regime takes over to consider and approve a full-fledged iteration of the crucial document.
Sitharaman's budget speech at 11:00 a.m. today is expected to be light on big announcements. while presenting an assessment of the past 10 years and roadmap for the days to come.